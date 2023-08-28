The Conway Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) presented 25 Classroom Impact Grants totaling over $21,000 to 27 Conway educators at the district’s back-to-school convocation on Aug. 18 in Buzz Bolding Arena.
Since 2007, the nonprofit foundation has awarded more than $150,000 to Conway educators, a news release issued by CPSF read.
“It is amazing to think that a group of volunteers put their minds together 16 years ago to help the teachers in the Conway School District,” CPSF Executive Director Marti Jones said, per the news release. “And now we have put more than $150,000 into the classrooms with our Classroom Impact Grants Program.”
Prior to announcing this year’s grant recipients, Jones shared that three of the foundation’s grants are named for longtime Conway educators, including former Superintendent Greg Murry, Ed and Linda Dow and Janet Burks. The named grants were established by family, former colleagues and friends through gifts totaling a minimum of $15,000 to CPSF’s endowment, which is managed by the Arkansas Community Foundation.
This year, CPSF is raising money to create a new named grant in honor of the late Kori Bartholomew, a long-time Conway Public Schools supporter, former Conway High School staff member and mother of two daughters who attend Conway High School.
“I know Kori had an impact on so many,” Jones said, adding that Bartholomew’s husband and their daughters are honored that Kori will be remembered “supporting the teachers she loved so much.”
The foundation has raised $10,000 toward its $15,000 endowment goal with support from local businesses, including a $5,000 gift from Centennial Bank and two $2,500 gifts from Malvern National Bank and Reliance HealthCare. The foundation will work to raise the balance from friends, former colleagues and other local businesses.
“I know for a fact that I will be awarding the first Kori Bartholomew Classroom Impact Grant right here at next year’s convocation,” Jones said.
This year’s Classroom Impact Grant winners include:
Breckenn McClain (Greg Murry Grant recipient).
Zachary Noland (Ed and Linda Dow Grant recipient).
Candice Spencer (Janet Burks Grant recipient).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.