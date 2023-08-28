The Conway Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) presented 25 Classroom Impact Grants totaling over $21,000 to 27 Conway educators at the district’s back-to-school convocation on Aug. 18 in Buzz Bolding Arena.

Since 2007, the nonprofit foundation has awarded more than $150,000 to Conway educators, a news release issued by CPSF read.

