The Conway Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) has awarded $20,387 in teacher-requested grants for the 2021-2022 school year.
Grants funded will impact 6,823 students along with 55 teachers throughout the district as a whole.
The grants demonstrate the foundation’s dedication to its mission of empowering educators to elevate the student experience and its commitment to be a driver of innovation. CPSF continues to raise money throughout the year to better support teachers and staff who help students.
“I was thrilled to learn that I had been selected to receive the CPS Foundation Classroom Impact Grant,” Angela Ladd, resource teacher at Jim Stone Elementary School, said. “My students are going to love using the multi-sensory items to gain confidence in their ability to read, retell and comprehend stories.”
Grants funded by the CPSF focus on engaging students through innovative teaching and technology.
“Science in a Box,” “Butterfly Gardens” and “Getting STEM-Y With It” were just a few of the grants that were submitted and funded.
The grant, “Care Closets,” will once again be available at every middle school throughout the district, and will allow students to access personal hygiene products.
“I was so thrilled and grateful to receive the foundation grant because with the grant, I have some resources to help our families in need by giving them items from our Care Closet,”Claudia Courtway, middle school social worker, said. “Providing a bag of hygiene items, socks, laundry detergent, etc. can relieve a little stress for our families and allow our students to focus on learning and building relationships with other students and teachers.”
CPSF is strongly committed to helping schools and educators have the equipment they need to ensure their students find success. To help support the Foundation’s efforts, go to https://cpsfoundation.com/give.
