The Conway Public Schools Foundation introduces a new program commemorating teachers, starting with a district-wide ‘Teacher of the Week’ initiative.
This program aims to recognize the outstanding efforts of educators in the community by highlighting those who have excelled in their teaching programs and methods. This initiative is sponsored by PattiCakes Bakery, and Faulkner Lifestyle as a media sponsor, highlighting the Teachers of the Week in each publication.
The program builds on the Foundation’s longstanding efforts to partner with educators to enrich the learning environment for students.
“The mission of the Conway Public Schools Foundation is to empower educators to elevate the student experience,” Drew Spurgers, CPSF board president, said. “Anything we can do to encourage our educators and recognize their efforts is worthy work. We’re proud of this program.”
Each week, CPSF will recognize local educators for their outstanding performance based on the community’s nominations. Teachers can be nominated by administrators, parents, other teachers, and even students. One recipient is selected and announced live weekly on CPSF’s Facebook page.
The first educator featured in this program was Julie Turner, a kindergarten teacher at Ellen Smith Elementary.
“Thank you so much for the honor of being the Teacher of the Week. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel very blessed to be the first recipient,” Turner said. “This program is the perfect way to honor teachers for their hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times.”
Turner was nominated by her principal, Ms. Holly King.
“Mrs. Turner has a huge heart and has worked so hard to learn how to effectively teach kindergarteners virtually. She loves her students and is always willing to help others! We are so blessed to have her at Ellen Smith,” King said.
If anyone knows of a teacher who does an extraordinary job and goes above and beyond, visit CPSFoundation.com to submit nominations for any teacher at any time.
