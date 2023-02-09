The Conway Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) will honor Crystal Kemp, Leona Walton and the late Jim Owen for their contributions to Conway Public Schools (CPSD) at the foundation’s 2023 Hall of Honor Gala at 7 p.m. March 7, the foundation announced in a news release on Monday. The gala will take place in the Conway High School (CHS) Cafeteria. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The foundation will posthumously honor former CHS history teacher Jim Owen as the 2023 Distinguished Educator. Owen, who passed away in 2013, inspired students of all ability levels for 28 years and famously greeted students in his classes with, “Greetings my wards, my lambs,” the news release read.
Owen influenced thousands of students over his career, many of whom became teachers. His impact was felt outside of the school, too. In 1989, the Arkansas ACLU awarded him the Civil Libertarian of the Year award.
Per the news release, a former student wrote that “Mr. Owen transformed history from a laundry list of facts into a vibrant narrative. In his classroom, we were willful captives. Though our bodies were bound to desks, our imaginations were freed by Mr. Owen’s stories. Under his leadership, we pushed back the boundaries of what we had formerly considered to be our intellectual limits. Mr. Owen is without a doubt the most inspirational teacher that I ever had. I am proud to forever be a ward and lamb.”
Leona Walton, a member of the CHS Class of 1974, will be honored as the 2023 Distinguished Alumna. Walton was among the first group of students to integrate into the CPSD school system. In 1968, she left her Pine Street School and began seventh grade at the newly integrated Conway Junior High.
At CHS, she participated in and led many student organizations responsible for understanding and maintaining relationships between black and white students on campus. She was Treasurer of the American Black Culture Club and served on the Black-White Human Relations Committee. Since leaving CPSD, Leona has continued to be a voice for the Pine Street Community. She co-founded the 15-year-old Pine Street Backpack Program and serves as the board president of the Pine Street Community Museum. Her friends say she is the “go-to person when someone in the area needs help.”
Conway Corporation Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp will be honored as the 2023 Friend of the District. Kemp has been involved with leadership programs for Conway students for nearly three decades. Per the news release, she believes that introducing ways for students to connect at an early age makes all the difference in their lives and the vibrancy of the community.
In 1996, she created the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute, now known as the Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute, which she continues to serve. A proud band mom, she was actively involved with Conway Bands for 12 years, serving on the Conway Band Booster Board for four years. During her tenure, she led the fundraising effort to replace the 20-year-old band uniforms.
As a Girl Scouts leader for 18 years, she has worked with over 100 K-12 students. Through her work with Conway Corporation, presenting sponsor of the Conway Public Schools Teacher Fair, she has been involved with the Energy Smart Essay contest and STEM Nights. Her peers said that “Crystal believes that teenagers are not the problem, they are the solution.”
For more information about Conway Public Schools Foundation, visit its website. For ticket information about the gala, contact CPSF Executive Director Marti Jones at marti@cpsfoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.