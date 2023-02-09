The Conway Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) will honor Crystal Kemp, Leona Walton and the late Jim Owen for their contributions to Conway Public Schools (CPSD) at the foundation’s 2023 Hall of Honor Gala at 7 p.m. March 7, the foundation announced in a news release on Monday. The gala will take place in the Conway High School (CHS) Cafeteria. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The foundation will posthumously honor former CHS history teacher Jim Owen as the 2023 Distinguished Educator. Owen, who passed away in 2013, inspired students of all ability levels for 28 years and famously greeted students in his classes with, “Greetings my wards, my lambs,” the news release read.

