Conway Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) will celebrate outstanding alumni, faculty and community leaders who have made lasting contributions to Conway Public Schools at the 2022 Hall of Honor Gala at 7 p.m. March 15 in the Conway High School cafeteria.
This year’s Hall of Honor Inductees include Arch Jones, Distinguished Alumnus; Reuel and (the late) Terry Shepherd, Distinguished Educators; and David and Patti Stobaugh, Friends of the District.
“The Hall of Honor Gala is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge those individuals who have made lasting contributions to Conway Public Schools,” CPSF President Shaneil Ealy said. “We are excited to recognize our newest Hall of Honor inductees and celebrate their contributions to our schools, our students and our teachers.”
Proceeds from the Gala support the foundation’s mission to empower educators to elevate the student learning experience by providing funding for innovative programs and classroom resources.
In the fall, the nonprofit foundation announced that its endowment had surpassed $1 million thanks to philanthropic gifts and community support. This milestone enabled CPSF to award $20,387 in teacher-requested grants for the 2021-2022 school year, which will impact 6,823 students along with 55 teachers throughout the district. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $90,000 in classroom impact grants.
Student entertainment will be provided by the Conway High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Todd Johnson, and the Conway High School Forensics and Debate Team. Gold Sponsors for the event include Nabholz Construction and First Security Bank.
Limited seating is available for the 2022 Hall of Honor Gala. For ticket information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Aimee Prince, CPSF executive director, at aimee@cpsfoundation.com.
To make a gift to the CPSF Classroom Impact Grant Program in honor of a 2022 Hall of Honor Inductee, visit https://cpsfoundation.com/hall-of-honor-gala.
About the 2022 Hall of Honor inductees
Arch Jones (Distinguished Alumnus)
Jones is an accomplished educator and business leader who currently serves on the Executive Leadership Team of Infinite Genomics, LLC as Director of Strategic Services. Prior to his private sector career, he served as a higher education administrator in multiple leadership roles in the Office of Student Affairs at the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas State University-Beebe. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree from the University of Central Arkansas and earned his Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University.
Jones’ commitment to the Conway community led him to serve on the Conway Public Schools Foundation Board from 2008-2016. During 2014-2015, he served as Board President where he focused on engaging and effective strategies to increase the Foundation’s endowment to further impact the lives of students, faculty, and staff. Jones is currently a member of the Conway Public Schools Foundation Advisory Board.
Reuel and Terry Shepherd (Distinguished Educators)
Reuel and the late Terry Shepherd graduated college from Arkansas AM&N (now University of Arkansas Pine Bluff). During her more than 35 years of teaching, Shepherd taught elementary school in the cities of Pine Bluff, Magnolia and Menifee before beginning her career with the Conway Public School District by teaching adult education. She later transitioned to teaching English at Conway High School.
Shepherd began his 37-year teaching career at the Pine Street School in Conway, where he taught seventh- and eighth-grade science and math. When the school closed and African American students transitioned to the Conway School district, Shepherd did so as well, teaching seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade science at the junior high school. They both stayed busy in many activities at their church, Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, until Shepherd passed away in 2017. They have two children, Reuel Shepherd and Kim Scott, who both work in education, and two grandchildren.
David and Patti Stobaugh (Friends of the District)
David and Patti Stobaugh own PattiCakes Bakery and Stoby’s Restaurants. Four years after earning a banking and finance degree at the University of Arkansas, David opened Arkansas legend and World Cheese Dip Competition winner Stoby’s restaurant in Conway in 1980, after selling his car to buy the beginning food inventory. He opened Stoby’s Russellville in 1984 and, with partners, A Place to Eat Restaurant in downtown Conway in 1986, which sold in 1995. In 1992, he began selling cheese dip to Walmart, a relationship that lasted for the next 20 years.
After graduating with an accounting degree from Lyon College in Batesville, Patti worked in several industries before becoming Chief Financial Officer of Arkansas One Call, Arkansas’s utility damage prevention company. After leaving Arkansas One Call, Patti opened Patticakes across the street from Stoby’s in Russellville in 2006. Shortly after opening Patticakes behind Stoby’s in Conway in 2010, she sold the Russellville location. In 2019, she opened Patticakes Downtown in downtown Conway. Patti is the past president of Haven House, a refuge home for women who are victims of domestic abuse. She is currently on the Board of Directors for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and serves on the committee to develop Midtown Conway. In 2015, she was asked to join the Board of Directors for the Retail Bakers of America.
The Stobaughs are also active supporters of Bethlehem House in Conway. They have four children, six grandchildren and five rescue dogs. When they are not working, they spend time at their cabin on Indian Creek in the Ozark National Forest north of Dover.
