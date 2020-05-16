Due to the current situation and the need for social distancing, we will not be having a service and potluck this year at the Crabtree Cemetery. However, we encourage you to decorate your graves as usual.
Any donations for the care of the cemetery can be made to “Crabtree Cemetery Fund” and mailed to Barbara Jackson, 10766 Hwy 16 W, Clinton, AR 72031. If you would like a copy of the financial statement, please note this when you send your donation and one will be mailed to you.
