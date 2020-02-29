A long-time Wooster fighter who was rear-ended on Feb. 17 is recovering and will soon undergo other treatments after learning he had cancerous masses on his brain and kidney.
Before the crash, Chris Burnett was unaware of the tumors.
“I’d have a headache every now and again. When I had a bad headache, I just chalked it up to a migraine, [would] take a Tylenol and go to sleep and it would be better the next morning,” he said. “Then, I would go to work.”
Burnett was taken to the Saline Memorial Hospital after he was rear-ended in Benton.
The Wooster resident was headed home from work and was waiting to merge onto the service road to jump onto the interstate from Congo Road when another motorist struck him from behind at around 10-15 mph.
“We were sitting still getting ready to merge when I got hit,” Burnett told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I never [saw] it coming … I was focussed on cross traffic. It was a solid impact. My foot was on the brakes and I had my head turned.”
After calling authorities to file a report for insurance purposes, Burnett said he started feeling dizzy.
“As I was standing there, I kept getting dizzier and more and more light headed,” he said.
Burnett’s boss opted to drive him over to Saline Memorial Hospital. Because hospital staff believed he suffered from bleeding on his brain, Burnett was soon transported to CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood, where doctors learned he had a tumor on his brain.
The Wooster firefighter underwent surgery on Feb. 19 to have a golfball-sized mass removed. He will undergo radiation treatment to have two other masses removed from his brain. The long-time firefighter has an oncology consultation later this week regarding the mass on his kidney.
“The wreck essentially saved my life,” Burnett said.
Wooster Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Mahan said Burnett is currently on medical leave from the department but is allowed to attend department meetings. Following his surgery, Burnett is unable to drive for at least 12 weeks.
“The No. 1 goal here is to get him better,” Mahan said.
Waking up from surgery last week to a crowd of firefighters and a handful of his coworkers was a humbling feeling, Burnett said.
“We have a very strong bond,” he said. “Not a day has gone by that not one of them has called or texted.”
Burnett has dedicated the past 27 years to serving the community as a volunteer firefighter with the Wooster Fire Department. For the past two years, he has also volunteered for the Greenbrier Fire Department.
The long-time firefighter was honored on Feb. 8 for his dedicated service. The department aware him with the Meritorious Service Award for his 27 years of service.
Serving his community and backing his fellow firefighters is important to Burnett, he said.
“My brothers have kept me here and they’re the ones keeping me here now,” he said. “It would be easy just to give up, but they haven’t given up on me, so I’m not giving up on them.”
Following the incident that revealed Burnett’s medical issues, Mahan said he hopes others will be more cautious of possible warning signs.
“I think everybody can learn a lesson from this,” Mahan told the Log Cabin. “I hope it raises awareness if you have headaches. You’re body has a way of telling you something is wrong. If you have headaches, you need to go get seen. You need to explain to the doctor what’s going on and push for testing to be done. Our hope is that this has been caught in time and can be treated and that he’s going to make a full recovery.”
For now, the long-time firefighter has a long road to recovery.
The Wooster and Greenbrier fire departments set up a GoFundMe account to help fund Burnett’s medical expenses. Burnett currently does not have medical insurance.
Burnett said he was thankful for the support other firefighters and the community have shown him. He also said he was grateful for his wife, Stephanie, and the couple’s children for stepping in and helping him out.
