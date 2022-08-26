Crater of Diamonds State Park will celebrate an important moment in its history in the coming weeks, as staff prepare to recognize the 35,000th diamond found and registered there since the state park opened in 1972.

“It’s amazing to work at a place with so much history,” Park Superintendent Caleb Howell said. “Every diamond found here has a story to go along with it, but milestones like this remind us of just how many discoveries park visitors have made over the past 50 years.”

