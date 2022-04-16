Julia Lee Moore Elementary School held its annual Crawl, Drag and Squirt Kids Competition on Thursday for Toad Suck Daze.
Kids, teachers and parents gathered in the back parking lot of the school where members of the Conway Fire Department put together an obstacle course for the kids to race through.
Each race had two kids of the same sex race against each other through the obstacle course. First they crawled through a small tunnel, then hit a box through a tube using a hammer, weaved through three cones, then picked up a water hose and hit three targets before dragging a dummy to the finish line.
Kids not participating in the event still had their fun by cheering on their classmates and standing in the firing lines of the water hose to get soaked.
The competitors were timed and the top six finishers from each elementary school in Conway, which will be announced at a later date, will go on to compete in the final event at Toad Suck Daze on April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Crawl, Drag and Squirt competitions started at the beginning of the month at Marguerite Vann Elementary School. Julia Lee Moore was the sixth school in Conway to host it thus far.
St. Joseph Elementary School students will participate in their race at 1 p.m. Monday. Woodrow Cummins will compete the next day at 12:30 p.m., and Conway Christian will compete the following day at 1 p.m.
Jim Stone will compete April 21 at 1 p. Ellen Smith will close it out on April 22 at 1 p.m.
There will also be one last competition before the final event held at the Central Station on April 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.