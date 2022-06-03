The Creative Institute of Central Arkansas held its first student showcase in May at The MAX Event Venue in downtown Conway highlighting the talent and accomplishments of students who are nearing completion of the program.
At the event the students presented their completed branding, marketing and design work with local project partners. Projects included professional photography, logo and poster designs, social media content, email campaigns and video commercials.
Students worked with small businesses and nonprofit partners across central Arkansas, including Hartz Honey Hole, Bell Urban Farm, Arkansas Food Bank, Ujima, Greenbrier Arts Council and Arkansas School for the Deaf Foundation.
With 120 hours of on the job learning and more than 20 portfolio pieces completed, the students are now in the internship phase of the program. Each student is working with a local creative agency or business that aligns with their capabilities.
Najeé Fletcher is working with Kanga Studio; Belle Overstreet is with the Roots Agency; and Indi Minett is working with Kara Darling Creative.
Jada Hunter of The Roots Agency had nothing but rave reviews of Overstreet’s work.
“Belle is amazing,” Hunter said. “She is such a self-starter and has been a trooper as the past couple of weeks have been very busy at The Roots Agency. She’s handled meetings for me with social media clients and has provided assets and assistance to me in an efficient manner.”
After completing the program, each student is awarded a certificate in Media & Marketing Content Creation. They will enter the creative workforce with real-world training and experience along with a robust portfolio of creative work.
Applications for the Creative Institute’s Emerging Talent program are still open. The final application deadline for fall 2022 is June 24.
Anyone interested in the Emerging Talent program, can visit https://creative institutear.org/apply or call 501-232-1133.
To view student portfolios, visit https://www.ar creatives.org.
