Creative Institute of Central Arkansas names new Executive Director

Stevens graduated from the University of Central Arkansas.

The Creative Institute of Central Arkansas announced the appointment of Nick Stevens as the organization’s new Executive Director, a news release issued by the institute on Friday read.

Stevens co-founded the Creative Institute alongside current Executive Director Jessica Crum. Crum will continue to support the organization as the chairperson of the board of directors.

