Creative Institute of Central Arkansas names new Executive Director

The Creative Institute of Central Arkansas announced the appointment of Nick Stevens as the organization’s new Executive Director, a news release issued by the institute on Friday read.
Stevens co-founded the Creative Institute alongside current Executive Director Jessica Crum. Crum will continue to support the organization as the chairperson of the board of directors.
Stevens has served as the Program Director and Crum’s collaborator since October 2020. As a co-founder, Stevens played a role in establishing a career training pipeline for Arkansas’ creative industry, the news release read. He has acquired funding from organizations such as the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and the Arkansas Community Foundation and cultivated partnerships with the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, EAST Initiative and Arkansas Arts Council.
A native of central Arkansas, Stevens has deep roots in the community, per the news release. He graduated from Jacksonville High School and holds a economics degree from the University of Central Arkansas, as well as a Master of Public Service from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.
When asked about his new role, Stevens expressed his enthusiasm for the possibilities that lie ahead.
“I am most excited about the expansion of our training programs to reach additional members of our community,” Stevens said, per the news release. “Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and supporters, we are able to offer both a one-year, tuition-free training program to high-talent, high-need individuals, as well as individual courses and certification programs to working professionals seeking new skills and growth opportunities. We are committed to equipping individuals with the industry knowledge, leadership development, and communication skills they need to succeed in the Arkansas creative economy. I look forward to getting these offerings to the people who need them most.”
Crum expressed her confidence in Stevens’ ability to lead the organization into the future.
“The Creative Institute’s future, our team, and our participants are in excellent hands with Nick,” Crum said. “His vision and innovative approach will continue to foster long-term partnerships and programming that empower creative Arkansans to flourish.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
