Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews was surprised with an award on Monday.
Representatives with the Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented Crews with a Patriot Award for being a patriotic employer.
Deputy prosecutor Chris Rittenhouse was mobilized and deployed with the National Guard a few months ago and will be serving overseas for a year. His job will be waiting for him when he returns, which is what the Patriot Award is all about.
“The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed,” ESGR representatives said.
Rittenhouse nominated Crews for the award prior to his deployment.
On Monday, ESGR representatives presented Crews with a plaque that reads: “For contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”
For more information about the program, visit https://www.esgr.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.