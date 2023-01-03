Judge Troy Braswell on Tuesday morning swore in the 20th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, deputy prosecuting attorney’s and the members of the 20th Judicial Drug Task Force.

“I am honored to begin another term serving the people of Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties as Prosecuting Attorney,” Carol Crews told the Log Cabin Democrat after the ceremony. “I came into this position four years ago vowing to fight for crime victims and keep violent and repeat offenders off the streets so that we can all raise our families and grow our businesses in a safe community.”

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.