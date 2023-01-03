Judge Troy Braswell on Tuesday morning swore in the 20th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, deputy prosecuting attorney’s and the members of the 20th Judicial Drug Task Force.
“I am honored to begin another term serving the people of Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties as Prosecuting Attorney,” Carol Crews told the Log Cabin Democrat after the ceremony. “I came into this position four years ago vowing to fight for crime victims and keep violent and repeat offenders off the streets so that we can all raise our families and grow our businesses in a safe community.”
Crews praised her team for helping her keep the vow.
“With an incredible and hard-working staff, we have been able to work with law enforcement to prove our cases in court,” Crews said. “I am proud of our track record, and look forward to four more years of seeking justice for the crime victims in the 20th Judicial District.”
In addition to Crews, Judge Braswell swore in Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Cortney Kennedy, Elizabeth Kennedy, Megan Carter, Adrienne Criswell, Colin Wall, Raegan Hare, Bradley McBride, Jacob Franklin, Cody Arnold and John Hout as well as 20th Judicial Drug Task Force investigator Dane Alred, DTF Commander Heath Jones, and DTF members Mary Brown, Jason McNeil and Wesley Potts.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
