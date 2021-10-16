Conway City Attorney, Charles Finkenbinder, presented criminal defense and family law attorney Landon Sanders with the Outstanding Citizenship Award Friday for the work he has done for the community, specifically in the Sobriety Court.
Finkenbinder selected Sanders to receive the award due to the amount of time he has dedicated to serving the community.
“He’s not paid, he is a volunteer,” Finkenbinder said. “That is a real cost to an attorney. Landon donated 75 or more hours of his time to the sobriety court program. It’s a real cost to him, but he doesn’t see it that way. Landon sees it as a way to help his community, as a way to give back for the blessings that he has received and as a way to increase the safety of his community.”
District Court Judge Chris Carnahan also recognizes Sanders’ accomplishments and service he has provided to the people of Faulkner County.
“For an attorney to give up the number of hours he has given up, he does an excellent job and he doesn’t have to do that,” he said. “I can’t thank him enough.”
A graduate from both Conway High School and The University of Central Arkansas, Sanders has always made it his mission to give back to the community he has forever called home.
“This is my community and I want to be able to give back to it,” he said. “This is a great place to live and I just want to make sure that I can give back in anyway I can and this was just the perfect opportunity to do it. It makes the community healthier and safer as a whole.”
Finkenbinder and the City’s Attorney’s Office created the Outstanding Citizenship Award to recognize the public service of the community.
“It is to recognize the volunteerism of the citizens, but it’s also to show and to provide an example of what can be achieved when we put the needs of others ahead of our own,” he said.
Sanders says he was never expecting to receive such recognition for the time and effort he puts in to helping other.
“It was an honor to receive this award,” he said. “It wasn’t something that I asked for but I appreciate it. It makes me feel good to know when folks recognize when you can help out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.