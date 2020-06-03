Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Valeria Arredondo as the First Tee Character Development program Participant of the Month for June.
Arredondo attends second grade at Ambassador Baptist Academy and is the daughter of Cesar and Yessica Arredondo.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee Coach Sam Taylor.
“I’ve enjoyed Valeria in class and have watched her work hard on learning the nine core values,” Taylor said.
Arredondo said she enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite core value is sportsmanship because it helps me learn how to be nice when I’m competing and I don’t get that mad when I lose anymore,” she said.
Arredondo’s parents have seen her show the core values outside of the program.
“I have seen her show more sportsmanship when playing games, she has learned to control her temper and be more patient,” Yessica said. “I have also seen Valeria become more confident in her-self and is making friends a little easier since she started the program.”
Valeria is currently at the PLAYer level where she is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) as well as Essential Life Skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program will offer free summer programming that begins June 15 at the Arkansas Golf Center.
Summer programming will be limited to 10 participants per session and three sessions being offered at each program location (Morrilton, Russellville and Conway).
Participants can register for programming and find out more about Community Service, Inc. at csiyouth.com
