Conway Symphony Orchestra announces new season

The Conway Symphony Orchestra calendar for the 2023-2024 season will include performances at UCA’s Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts and the Reynolds Performance Hall.

The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will host five concerts during its 2023-2024 season at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). The concerts, which include free and ticketed options, will include three performances at UCA’s Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts and performances at Reynolds Performance Hall.

The CSO will kickoff the new season with its annual free concert at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Laurel Park in Conway. Attendees are encouraged to bring their “family, friends and a picnic to this popular community event,” a news release issued by the CSO on Tuesday read.

