The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will host five concerts during its 2023-2024 season at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). The concerts, which include free and ticketed options, will include three performances at UCA’s Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts and performances at Reynolds Performance Hall.
The CSO will kickoff the new season with its annual free concert at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Laurel Park in Conway. Attendees are encouraged to bring their “family, friends and a picnic to this popular community event,” a news release issued by the CSO on Tuesday read.
Music selections at the free concert include “popular light classics” by Mozart and songs from two movies, “The Sound of Music” and “Harry Potter,” the news release read.
Over a month later, at 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, the CSO will host its first ticketed concert at the Windgate Center on Bruce Street. Sponsored by Rock Pond Pros/The Max, the Oct. 29 concert will feature the full orchestra “in a program designed to demonstrate the acoustical range” of the Windgate Center, the news release read.
At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, the CSO will perform at Reynolds Performance Hall for their “Holiday Spectacular.” Miss UCA 2022 Nia Renée will sing at the event and artists from the Arkansas Festival Ballet will feature as well.
The CSO is also set to be featured in one of several live events put on by UCA Public Appearances. Also hosted at Reynolds Performance Hall, the orchestra will perform the musical score of the 1989 movie, “Batman,” starring Michael Keaton, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2024. The film will play alongside the orchestra’s performance.
The orchestra’s season will conclude with two performances at the Windgate Center, one at 7:30 p.m. on March 2, 2024, and the other at 7:30 p.m. on April 27, 2024.
CSO conductor Israel Getzov encouraged the community to purchase tickets for the season now, the news release read.
“Please don’t wait to get your tickets, as we are anticipating sell-out performances and we want to make sure you’re there to share the experience with us,” Getzov said.
Season tickets to the orchestra are now available at the Reynolds Performance Hall box office. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 501-450-3265 or online at www.conwaysymphony.org. Season ticket packages begin at $95 for silver, $130 for gold, $170 for platinum and $190 for platinum plus.
Ticket sales for individual concerts begin Sept. 22, the news release read. Ticket prices begin at $30 and go up to $60. Special pricing is available for UCA faculty, while children and UCA student tickets cost $15.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford
