The Conway Symphony Orchestra will throw the spotlight on Conway in its new holiday concert, “It’s a Wonderful (Conway) Life!,” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Reynolds Performance Hall.
Israel Getzov will be the conductor, and the Arkansas Festival Ballet will be special guests with new choreography created for this show, Suzanne Loerch, CSO general manager, said.
“Conway Corp sponsors this performance of holiday favorites and selections that celebrate the Christmas season,” Loerch said. “Izzy will conduct a sing-along with the orchestra and you might catch a glimpse of Santa.”
Members of the community are encouraged to enter a photo contest for inclusion in a special slideshow “celebrating everything that makes your life in Conway wonderful,” she said.
The slideshow will accompany the orchestra’s performance of Dmitri Tiomkin’s suite from the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Entries for the photo contest will be accepted until midnight on Nov. 24. Winners will be chosen by recognized local photographers Tim Donar and Mike Kemp.
Go to the CSO website at conwaysymphony.org or the Conway Symphony Facebook page at www.facebook.com/conwaysymphony for information on how to enter and prizes offered.
Purchase tickets at the Reynolds Box Office at 501-450-3265 or at conwaysymphony.org. Adult tickets are $25-45; UCA faculty/staff tickets begin at $10; student tickets, $5; and children’s tickets are $5 with adult ticket purchase, available through the box office.
For additional information on the concert and how to buy individual concert tickets visit the CSO website Facebook page.
