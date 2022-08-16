The Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild will host “Jazz It Up” from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Reynold’s Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus.
The festive event will be held on the stage and will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, a wine and beer bar, jazz and both a live and a silent auction.
Tickets cost $75 per person and only 150 will be sold.
“We are working hard to make this a special event for our guests,” Christine Mayo, CSO Guild president, said. “The live and silent auctions will feature numerous unique items and we’re excited to raise funds for the Conway Symphony Orchestra and their educational programs. We have a gem in this town. CSO is a central Arkansas treasure.”
Guild Members Carrie Grantham and Liz Taylor-McMullen are decorating for “Jazz It Up” and plan to make it the season’s most memorable event. As part of the visual entertainment for the evening, well-known artists Suzann Waggoner and Sheila Parsons will create artwork to be sold as auction items.
To purchase tickets, contact Vicki Crockett at 501-513-7096.
