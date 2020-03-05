The Conway Symphony Orchestra will encourage a love of music in children with a free performance and more at the Faulkner County Library at 10 a.m. March 14.
CSO musicians will perform and then stay on hand for to allow children to try out their instruments.
“Music is a subject where it’s easy to learn and have fun at the same time,” Conductor Izzy Getzov said.
In addition to the free performance and interaction with the musicians, guests will be offered snacks provided by CSO.
The volunteer guild will provide additional crafts and activities for the kids.
The library is located at 1900 W. Tyler St. in Conway.
For more information on concerts and other programs, visit ConwaySymphony.org or call 501-269-1066.
