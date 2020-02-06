The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will launch an in-school artist in residency program at Ellen Smith Elementary School.
The residency program will last one week where CSO artists will lead fourth-grade students in music and literacy activities culminating in a field trip to CSO’s public concert Feb. 15.
“This residency is another way the CSO inspires the next generation of Conway artists, musicians, and thinkers,” CSO General Manager Vicki Crockett said.
Patty Oeste, veteran Conway Public Schools choral teacher, will teach the class along with Colleen Zaller, Little Rock teaching artist and musician.
“Students will learn to actively listen to music answering the questions: What do you hear? What do you think about what you hear? What do you wonder about what you hear?” Crockett said. “Through this active listening, students will connect the elements of music to the development of story. Then students will build their own stories through original compositions to be performed in-class on the final day.”
All fourth graders at Ellen Smith Elementary School will participate in the program and be invited to attend the concert with one parent at no charge.
The in-school program will be Feb. 10-14. One selection of CSO’s “American Portrait: A Concert of Unity” will be taught each day.
“If you would like to support the CSO’s efforts to introduce the next generation of artists, musicians, and thinkers to the world of classical music, please contact symphony@conwaycorp.net to see how you can get involved,” Crockett said.
For more information, call 501-269-1066 or visit conwaysymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.