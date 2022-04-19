The Conway Symphony Orchestra presents its final concert of the 2021-2022 season at 7:30 p.m. April 30 in Reynolds Hall on the UCA campus.
Audience members are invited to experience the breadth of American symphonic music in Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On the Town, Scott McAlister’s X: concerto for clarinet and orchestra, and Howard Hanson’s lyrical soundscape, Symphony no.2. This concert of American composers is a fond semi-farewell to Reynolds Performance Hall before the opening of the orchestra’s new home, The Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts also on the campus of UCA set to open in the 2022-2023 season. Guest Artist Dahré Miller joins the orchestra as clarinet soloist.
The orchestra is keen to recognize the importance of the relationship between UCA’s Reynolds Hall and the CSO over the past 20 plus years. Reynolds has been the home base for the orchestra’s season concerts since 2000, as well as a partner in concerts with artists like Marvin Hamlisch and Randy Newman, and events like the film presentation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
“A great orchestra deserves a great instrument,” Israel Getzov, conductor of the CSO since 2005, said. “And we have been fortunate to have our sound bouncing around Reynolds Hall all these years, serving as a vessel for our art. Reynolds Hall has provided our musicians, our guest artists and our patrons a grand, yet comfortable experience in which all are welcome.”
Call the box office at 501-450-3265 to purchase tickets ($20–$40). UCA staff and faculty are $10, students are $5 with ID, and children’s tickets are $5 with an adult ticket purchase. Additional concert and ticket information is available online at https://www.conwaysymphony.org/events/a-tribute-to-reynolds-performance-hall
The Conway Symphony follows the Covid protocols set by the University of Central Arkansas and Reynolds Performance Hall. Masks are not required at this time in campus buildings, including Reynolds Performance Hall. Ticketless entry is available for patrons who desire that option. Additional information on tickets and the 2021–2022 season can be found at www.ConwaySymphony.org or by calling (501) 269-1066.
