The Conway Symphony Orchestra will return to live performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 with its annual free, season-opening concert in Laurel Park, 2310 Robinson Ave. in Conway.
“You supply the picnic blanket and lawn chairs, and we’ll supply the 60-piece orchestra playing all your classic favorites from Bugs Bunny to Lord of the Rings. This will be a special evening that Conway won’t soon forget,” CSO Music Director Israel Getzov said.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs, a blanket and a picnic to enjoy at the park.
CSO officials ask that pets be left at home for this family-friendly event.
The concert will also include Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever, selections from The American Scene by the Arkansan composer, William Grant Still, as well as other light classical and popular favorites.
“The Concert in the Park has introduced many people in our community to the CSO, and has become a favorite for many families,” Suzanne Loerch, CSO general manager, said.
Getzov said: “Due to the popularity of our annual free outdoor concert, we’ve outgrown our usual location. We’re excited to present our outdoor concert this year in Laurel Park, with ample space for everyone and opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy themselves.”
For information on this free concert, picnic partner restaurants and chances to win a free picnic dinner,visit the CSO Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ conwaysymphony.
For more information on 2021-22 season, visit the CSO website at www. conwaysymphony.org or call 501-269-1066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.