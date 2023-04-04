The Conway Symphony Orchestra welcomes internationally-renowned soprano Kristin Lewis back to Conway, at 7:30 p.m. April 22.
Lewis will take the stage at Reynolds Performance Hall on the UCA campus for a dazzling evening of her signature arias, in a concert that also includes choral and orchestral excerpts from favorite operas. Lewis, a lyrico-spinto soprano, has graced the stages of many of the world’s leading opera houses, but was born and raised in central Arkansas.
A native of Little Rock, she grew up in a musical family and began singing and performing at an early age. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Central Arkansas under the guidance of Martha Antolik and a Master of Music degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Israel Getzov, CSO music director, speaks of the excitement surrounding the 2022 UCA Distinguished Alum’s return to central Arkansas as UCA’s CAHSS Artist-in-Residence to work with students at UCA and to perform with the Conway Symphony, saying: “Kristin Lewis isn’t just any opera star — she’s our opera star.”
Throughout her career, Lewis has been considered a leading Verdian soprano, having performed in the most prestigious opera houses in the world including Teatro alla Scala, l’Opéra de Paris, Berlin State Opera, Arena di Verona, Carnegie Hall, Vienna Staatsoper, as well as the far-eastern stages of Korea National Opera Seoul, Hong Kong Opera and NKH Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Lewis has sung the title roles in Verdi’s Aïda and Puccini’s Manon Lescaut at the Metropolitan Opera and Dallas Opera. She sang her role debut of Puccini’s Tosca at the Hamburg State Opera, and the role of Amelia in Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera at the Teatro La Fenice, in Venice, Italy.
Other signature roles include Leonora in Verdi’s Il Trovatore, Elisabetta di Valois in Verdi’s Don Carlos, and Bess in Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. In 2017, she made a joyful return to the Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock, where she sang as Soprano soloist in Mahler’s Second Symphony with the Arkansas Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Philip Mann.
In 2014 and in 2018, Lewis established the Kristin Lewis Foundation Inc, based in America, and the Kristin Lewis International Association for the Encouragement and Development of Young Artists, based in Vienna, Austria, two independent, nonprofit corporations. The competitive scholarships offered by the Foundation and other resources provided by the International Association serve as means for recipients to further refine their talents toward careers in performance.
Lewis will be Artist-in-Residence in the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at UCA April 13-22, giving vocal masterclasses, and working with UCA Opera Theater and UCA choral students. More information and Lewis’s complete schedule for the residency is available at https://uca.edu/cahss/artists-in-residence. Her dedication to her calling of opera performance, her passion in humanitarian work, and her commitment in leveraging resources for young, talented artists encapsulate her image as a global ambassador of the arts, culture, and philanthropy.
Lewis’s performance with the CSO will feature arias from Verdi’s Aïda and Don Carlos; and Puccini’s Suor Angelica and Edgar, with tenor Gregory Church, baritone Robert Holden, and mezzo-soprano JoAna Rusche filling in ensemble roles. UCA Opera Theater students and UCA Chamber Singers combine to sing opera choruses from Aïda, Nabucco and La Traviata. The Conway Symphony will perform orchestral excerpts from Dichter und Bauer (“Poet and Peasant,”) Cavalleria Rusticana and Carmen, as well as Concerto for Marimba and Strings by Emmanuelle Séjourne, featuring Simon Podsiadlik, marimba.
Tickets for the April 22 performance are available online at conwaysymphony.org or at the box office at 501-450-3265. Individual adult tickets are $25/$35/$45. Call the box office to purchase children’s tickets, $10 with paying adult. UCA students attend free with ID, as part of UCA’s CAHSS Artist-in-Residence program. UCA staff/faculty save $10. Additional information on the CSO and 2022-23 concerts can be found on the CSO website conwaysymphony.org and at facebook.com/conwaysymphony.
