The Conway Symphony Orchestra welcomes internationally-renowned soprano Kristin Lewis back to Conway, at 7:30 p.m. April 22.

Lewis will take the stage at Reynolds Performance Hall on the UCA campus for a dazzling evening of her signature arias, in a concert that also includes choral and orchestral excerpts from favorite operas. Lewis, a lyrico-spinto soprano, has graced the stages of many of the world’s leading opera houses, but was born and raised in central Arkansas.

