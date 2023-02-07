The Conway Symphony Orchestra will perform works from the intimate to the expansive at 7:30 p.m. March 4 in Reynolds Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in a program of music by Beethoven, Pärt and Respighi.
“London-based pianist Ana-Maria Vera will shine in Beethoven’s first piano concerto,” Israel Getzov, CSO’s music director and conductor, said.
Reviews of Vera’s performances would support Getzov’s prediction. From The Times (London): “Her piano playing was fierce and fearless; thrillingly mobile and sentient.” From Rotterdams Nieuwsblad (Rotterdam News): “Gorgeous techniques and striking musical insight.”
Vera has been performing around the world since childhood. She began her musical studies at the age of 3 and made her professional debut when she was 8. At age 12, she was invited to give a recital at the White House for President and Mrs. Carter.
At age 16, she was honored by the Bolivian state with a commemorative postage stamp. A former pupil of Ylda Novik and Leon Fleisher, Vera has appeared with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony and Baltimore Symphony amongst others. She has also devoted much of her time to chamber music and developed close duo partnerships with Ivry Gitlis, Joshua Bell and Steven Isserlis. Of Bolivian-Dutch ancestry, Vera devotes much of her time to Bolivia Clásica, a charitable organization which offers quality music education to disadvantaged children as well as a platform for international cultural exchange.
The CSO completes the March 4 program with Fratres, by Arvo Pärt and Ottorino Respighi’s monumental tone poem, The Pines of Rome.
“Our very own Dr. Linda Hsu and the angelic CSO strings will play Arvo Pärt’s masterpiece of musical meditation, Fratres. A battalion of brass performing from the balcony will shake Reynolds to its rafters,” predicts the maestro.
Tickets for the concert are available online at conwaysymphony.org or at the box office at 501-450-3265. Individual adult tickets are $25/$35/$45. Call the box office to purchase children’s tickets, $10 with paying adult. UCA students $10 with ID, UCA staff/faculty save $10. Additional information on the CSO and 2022-23 concerts can be found on the CSO website conwaysymphony.org and at facebook.com/ conwaysymphony.
