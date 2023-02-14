The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Guild is hosting a Champagne & Chocolate event to cap off the CSO’s “Show Your Love” day of giving on February 14.
Guests will enjoy a collection of sweets and libations while being serenaded by harpist Pat Qualls at the MAX Event Center on 1007 Spencer Street in Conway. Reservations are requested, and the suggested donation is $15 per person or $30 per couple.
