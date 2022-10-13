The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will welcome guest artist, violinist Alexander Markov to the stage for Power, Mystery, and Fate, at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Reynolds Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus.
Markov, visiting as part of UCA’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Artist-in-Residence program, joins the symphony for 19th-century Romantic violin showpieces, and a composition of his own for electric violin and orchestra.
The Toronto Star has reviewed Mr. Markov, “An undoubted virtuoso of master quality. The audience was not only ready to acclaim him, it was prepared to idolize.”
Sir Yehudi Menuhin said: “He is without doubt one of the most brilliant and musical of violinists. Alexander Markov will certainly leave his mark on the music-lovers of the world and in the annals of the violin virtuosos of our day.”
The late-afternoon concert, supported by the UCA Artist-in-Residence program and Conway Corp, also includes the dramatic tone poem, “Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky, and concludes with Beethoven’s towering Symphony Number 5.
“This the perfect concert for both first-timers and aficionados,” Maestro Israel Getzov said. “The world’s most popular symphony and a world-famous violin soloist – what more could you ask?”
Tickets for this concert as well as the full season are available online at conwaysymphony.org or at the box office at 501-450-3265. Individual adult tickets are $25/$35/$45. Call the box office to purchase children’s tickets, $10 with paying adult.
UCA students can use their ID to get two free tickets for this CAHSS Artist-in-Residence event by calling or visiting the box office. Season subscriptions are also available online at conwaysymphony.org and at the box office. Additional information on 2022-23 season concerts can be found on the CSO website and at facebook.com/conwaysymphony.
