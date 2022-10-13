The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will welcome guest artist, violinist Alexander Markov to the stage for Power, Mystery, and Fate, at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Reynolds Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus.

Markov, visiting as part of UCA’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Artist-in-Residence program, joins the symphony for 19th-century Romantic violin showpieces, and a composition of his own for electric violin and orchestra.

