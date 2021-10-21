After 18 months away from the concert hall, the Conway Symphony Orchestra will perform in Reynolds Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
The concert, “A Musical Masquerade,” includes Dvorâk’s Symphony No. 7 and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme for solo cello and orchestra.
Guest artist Stephen Feldman is well-known to the CSO audience. Usually heard as the principal cellist of the group, Feldman takes center stage in this piece with which he has a long history, as Variations on a Rococo Theme was the first piece he played as soloist with orchestra.
“Tchaikovsky’s compositions were the first ‘classical’ pieces that spoke to me,” Feldman said. “The melodies, orchestral color and dramatic musical climaxes reached me on an emotional level. All of these are on display in the Variations on a Rococo Theme, and I can’t wait to share its brilliance and beauty with the CSO audience.”
Pete Tanguay, CSO Board of Directors president, said he hopes many people will come to experience this concert.
“Conway is experiencing wonderful momentum for the advancement of the arts,” he said. “The CSO is excited to connect our classical music performances and education with this momentum.”
The concert takes place on the evening before Halloween, so the Masquerade theme is a playful acknowledgment to the timing of the performance. Each piece on the program has some element of “masquerade” which conductor Israel Getzov will discuss in his comments from the stage. Guests can share in the Masquerade theme by having their photo taken (in costume, glamour or blue jeans) at a digital photo booth in the lobby of Reynolds Performance Hall before the show.
CSO follows the covid protocols set by the University of Central Arkansas and Reynolds Performance Hall. At this time, masks are required in all campus buildings, including Reynolds Performance Hall for everyone, including attendees, building staff and orchestra members.
Enhanced cleaning protocols are in effect at the venue. Ticketless entry is available for those patrons who desire that option. Additional information on 2021-22 season and tickets to concerts can be found on the CSO website at www.conwaysymphony.org.
