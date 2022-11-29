CSO to host 'Holiday Spectacular'

The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will kick off the holiday season at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of UCA with “Holiday Spectacular,” the orchestra announced in a news release.
Israel Getzov will conduct the program featuring the Conway Men’s Chorus in choral highlights of the season. The chorus is joined by a special guest in the Arkansas Festival Ballet, performing favorites from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet. Also on the program celebrating the season are orchestral favorites and a sing-along with the orchestra. Conway Men’s Chorus conductor Jordan Bennett will take a turn on the podium and patrons “just might catch a glimpse of Santa,” the news release read.
