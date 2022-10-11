Genesis of Conway and the Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) invites the public to party with them from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Conway Country Club, 555 Country Club Lane.
Guests are encouraged to dress casually and be ready to dance the night away to classic rock, played by the well-known Loose Ends Band, organizers said.
“We are honored and excited to be the Presenting sponsor of the Rock For Bach event benefiting the Conway Symphony Orchestra,” Chris Crain of Genesis of Conway said. “This event is another step to put music and the arts at forefront in Conway. We hope the community will come and support the Conway Symphony Orchestra at this groundbreaking event.”
Tickets for the party are $75 each and include food, wine and beer, as well as opportunities to bid on silent and live auction items. A cash bar will also be available.
Judy Harkrider, CSO Board president, was in on the ground floor creation of the new fundraising event, brainstorming with Blake Browning of the band who was eager to bring it to reality.
“The Band is happy for this opportunity to donate our time and energy in support of such a worthy cause as the Conway Symphony Orchestra. This event also affords us the chance to spend an evening with many of our followers from much of our 56 year history,” Browning, the Loose Ends band spokesman, said. “But more than anything, it allows us a way to honor and pay tribute to a longtime Symphony Board Member, a terrific band mate, and the best friend any of us could hope to have. Mike Grimes was loved by all that knew and worked with him, especially the members of this Band. We miss him every day.”
Harkrider continued: “We are grateful to Genesis of Conway and the Loose Ends and hope that friends of the band and friends of the symphony will come together at this party to have a lot of fun, celebrate the CSO, and forge new friendships founded in support of the arts in Conway.”
Tickets can be purchased through the CSO website at conwaysymphony.org by credit card or Paypal, or send a check with contact information and a list of guest names to CSO, PO Box 1307, Conway, AR, 72033. Sponsorships for the event are still available; that information is also at the CSO website.
CSO concert and ticketing information is also on the CSO website, at the Reynolds box office at 501-450-3265, or the CSO facebook page at facebook .com/conwaysymphony.
