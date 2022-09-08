The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its Free Concert in the Park on Sept. 23, with an earlier than usual start time of 7:15 p.m.
“By popular demand we’re returning to Laurel Park for our annual free outdoor concert. You supply the picnic blanket and lawn chairs, and we’ll supply 75-piece orchestra playing your favorite classics from Rimsky-Korsakov to Raiders of the Lost Ark,” CSO conductor, Israel Getzov said. “There’s ample space for everyone, and opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy themselves – the perfect Conway event for your whole family.”
The concert includes Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Outdoor Overture” by Aaron Copland, selections from West Side Story, as well as other light classical favorites, and a surprise guest conductor.
“The Concert in the Park has introduced many in our community to the CSO, and has become a favorite for many families,” Suzanne Loerch, the symphony’s general manager, said. “This year we’ll be introducing new elements to this concert to engage the kids in the audience, especially.
“Our picnic partner program returns this year, as well, with local restaurants making picnics available to purchase before the event. Guests should check out our facebook page for more information on that program and chances to win a free picnic dinner at https://www.facebook.com/conway symphony.”
Parking for the free concert is available in the Conway Regional Hospital lot across from the park on Robinson Avenue and in the Conway Public Schools Administration and Conway High School lots on Prince Street, a short walk to the park at 2310 Robinson Avenue.
Families and friends’ groups are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs, a blanket and a picnic to enjoy at the park. The CSO asks, however, that pets be left at home for this family-friendly event.
