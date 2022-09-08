The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its Free Concert in the Park on Sept. 23, with an earlier than usual start time of 7:15 p.m.

“By popular demand we’re returning to Laurel Park for our annual free outdoor concert. You supply the picnic blanket and lawn chairs, and we’ll supply 75-piece orchestra playing your favorite classics from Rimsky-Korsakov to Raiders of the Lost Ark,” CSO conductor, Israel Getzov said. “There’s ample space for everyone, and opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy themselves – the perfect Conway event for your whole family.”

