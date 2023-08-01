The Conway Diversity Advisory Council is getting set to host its second Culture in the Park event of 2023 in September, the City of Conway Diversity and Economic Development Department announced via social media on Tuesday.
The event, from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park on 1101 Markham St. The council encouraged community members to join them “and experience different cultures through live music, food, activities for kids and more.”
