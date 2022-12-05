Leo Cummings

Cummings

Leo Cummings III has been appointed to the Institute of Organization Management’s national board of trustees.

As a member of the trustees, Cummings will help set the strategic direction of Institute, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and will take an active role in advancing Institute’s standard operating and curriculum policies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.