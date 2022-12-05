Leo Cummings III has been appointed to the Institute of Organization Management’s national board of trustees.
As a member of the trustees, Cummings will help set the strategic direction of Institute, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and will take an active role in advancing Institute’s standard operating and curriculum policies.
“Our National Board of Trustees has a rich history of non-profit experience providing Institute with a wide range of perspectives on the challenges facing our industry,” Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, vice president of Institute for Organization Management at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said. “These volunteers chart the course for Institute and ensure the program remains on the leading edge of executive-level professional development.”
Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates.
Institute’s 24-member National Board of Trustees serves in an advisory capacity to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and has policy-recommending responsibilities. Each trustee is nominated by their peers.
Starting in 2018, Cummings has held numerous leadership positions within the Institute program. Cummings graduated from Midwest Institute at the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 2022. He was the sixth Conway Area Chamber of Commerce staff member to achieve the certification.
Cummings serves as the chamber’s director of sales and membership engagement. He has worked at the chamber since 2016.
