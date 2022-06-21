Leo Cummings III, director of sales and membership engagement at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, received his Institute of Management certification on June 8 in Madison, Wisconsin.
The four-year professional development program is offered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and includes 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management.
The curriculum consists of four week-long sessions offered annually at five locations across the country. Participants learn from university professors, industry experts and leading practitioners in the chamber and association industries. Course topics include advocacy, membership, media training, finance, legal issues, human resources and other facets of running a nonprofit organization.
“Obtaining this certification affords the opportunity for learning opportunities as a chamber professional,” Lindsay Henderson, chief revenue officer of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We’re proud of Leo for his accomplishment.”
Cummings is the seventh staff member to achieve the certification. He joins Brad Lacy, president and CEO; Laura Grimes, chief financial officer; Lindsay Henderson, chief revenue officer; Therese Williams, senior vice president; Mary Margaret Satterfield, director of Toad Suck Daze and events; and Adena White, editor of Conway publications.
