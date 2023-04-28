Vice President of the Conway School Board Jennifer Cunningham is running for a second term. Cunningham is married to Merle and has two sons; Collin (graduated in 2001) and Carter (10th grade). Cunningham’s seat is an at-large position. Cunningham came through Conway Public Schools, starting at Ida Burns Elementary and graduating from Conway High in 1995. She attended UCA and is a member at Conway’s First Baptist Church.

“It’s been such a pleasure to serve on the school board. In today’s environment it’s more important than ever to ensure that we elect people that represent our values, especially in positions that have such an impact on our daily lives like the school board,” she said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.