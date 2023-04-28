Vice President of the Conway School Board Jennifer Cunningham is running for a second term. Cunningham is married to Merle and has two sons; Collin (graduated in 2001) and Carter (10th grade). Cunningham’s seat is an at-large position. Cunningham came through Conway Public Schools, starting at Ida Burns Elementary and graduating from Conway High in 1995. She attended UCA and is a member at Conway’s First Baptist Church.
“It’s been such a pleasure to serve on the school board. In today’s environment it’s more important than ever to ensure that we elect people that represent our values, especially in positions that have such an impact on our daily lives like the school board,” she said.
During her past five years on the school board, Cunningham has voted to approve safety entrances, funded more school resource officers, approved the remodel of Carl Stuart and Sallie Cone and removed sexually explicit books from school libraries.
“Our children deserve a safe environment in which to learn. My goal on the school board has been to make sure education comes first,” she said.
One of the main focuses of Cunningham’s first term is improving safety in the schools. As school board vice president and a mother of a student, she brings a unique perspective to serving our schools.
“As a mother, I know how important it is to ensure that our children are safe and that they receive a quality education without the influence of woke indoctrination,” she said.
Cunningham is also focused on the future of Conway Schools because we have a large, growing district.
“I’m proud of the work that I’ve accomplished in my current term but the work is not finished. I want to continue focusing on school safety by adding School Resource Officers in our schools,” she said. “I will continue to invest in our teachers and staff to advocate for increased pay. We also need to focus on the growth by continuing to invest in remodeling our facilities and planning for future needs. We will continue to emphasize career and college readiness through curriculum improvements and transparency for parents by ensuring our students are achieving academically.
“The support I’ve received from the community has been overwhelming. I will continue to fight for students and to fight for families. Because of our schools, Conway is a great place to live and raise a family and we need to keep it that way.”
Early voting begins May 2 at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Election Day is May 9 at the McGee Center and Agape church.
