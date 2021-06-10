The city of Conway will observe the Juneteenth holiday on Friday, June 18. The Conway Department of Sanitation collection services will operate as follows:
Friday, June 18
Residential Collections – Curbside collection routes will operate as normal. Carts, yard waste, and glass bins must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection.
Commercial Collections – Citywide garbage and glass collections will operate as regularly scheduled. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection.
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Saturday, June 19.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Monday, June 21.
Plan ahead for Independence Day. Visit conway arkansas.gov/sanitation to view the holiday operations calendar year-round and to register with Conway’s free Recycle Coach for a collections calendar customized to your home address.
Questions and service requests may be made by email (conwaysanitation@conwayarkansas.gov), Facebook message (@Conway Sanitation), conwayarkansas .gov and phone (501-450-6155).
