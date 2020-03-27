4405 Tree House Drive, Conway
3,481 square feet of living space
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
$382,900
Donnie Marple, ERA TEAM Real Estate, 501-504-4544
The beautiful custom home in the Sunderlin Park neighborhood of west Conway is stunning from front to back and all around!
Offered for sale by ERA TEAM Real Estate, the home is at 4405 Tree House Drive, the home has a one-story traditional design with four bedrooms and three full baths in 3,481 square feet of living space. The floor plan includes a bonus room, two living areas, a cozy den with a fireplace, an open and spacious kitchen, and a large master suite and bath.
Built in 2003, the home has been well maintained and nicely updated throughout the years. Included in the updates are a new roof in 2016, a new disposal and microwave in 2017, and a new outside HVAC in 2016. Outside you’ll be able to enjoy a fully wood-fenced yard with custom landscaping, and a great patio space with covered and open areas for entertaining.
This home has a classic design, with hardwood in the main living spaces, neutral colors on the walls for ease of personalized décor, a vaulted ceiling in the family room, and nice extra accents such as custom crown molding. The floor plan in the main living areas is semi-open, with a combination dining and living space, and the kitchen just off to the side.
Speaking of the kitchen, let’s look at some of its awesome attributes. This room has a plethora of counter space, and these counters are topped with lovely custom granite. Dining space is extended with a breakfast bar option. Accents in the room include a subway tile backsplash and custom wood cabinets with updated hardware. Stainless appliances include a double oven and a double dishwasher. Plus, there’s a large pantry for extra storage options.
Moving on to the private family areas, we’ll feature the master suite and bath. This spa-like area has a heated bathroom floor, a jetted tub, a walk-in shower, and an enormous custom master closet that is a suite unto itself!
Other features in this home include:
An extended two-car garage with golf cart side entry area
Surround sound system
Insulated windows and doors
Floored attic
Custom built-ins throughout
Wired for high-speed Internet
Dedicated office / study space
If your family is looking for a custom home with modern attributes and a nice location, this home is a must-see. The asking price is $382,900.
For more information, please call Donnie Marple of ERA TEAM Real Estate at 501-504-4544.
