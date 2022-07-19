The Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College has a new director. Christian Cutler, a professional with over 23 years of experience, assumed directorship duties at the museum on Monday, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
“We are thrilled to have Christian Cutler join the Hendrix community and lead the Windgate Museum of Art,” Hendrix College Provost Terri Bonebright said. “He has built a reputation for creating thought-provoking, thematic exhibitions that bring diverse and culturally relevant contemporary art, historical artwork and design to audiences.”
Cutler, who graduated from Sewanee in Tennessee, previously served as gallery director for the University of Central Missouri and Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas. Having produced a variety of exhibitions in his career, Cutler said art curation is a rewarding experience he’s excited to continue at Hendrix.
“After more than 13 years of working in higher education, my commitment to student development and community outreach is unwavering,” Cutler said. “Curating dynamic exhibitions, mentoring students from diverse backgrounds and fostering collaborative relationships both on and off campus are immensely rewarding experiences that I look forward to bringing to Hendrix College.”
Hendrix’s art museum opened in 2019, and is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
