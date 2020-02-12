Throughout the school year, administration directors with Conway Public Schools have worked to highlight the hard work of their varying employees during each monthly board meeting.
Jason Lawrence, the director of support services, has had the opportunity to introduce varying departments to board members including transportation, technology and maintenance. On Tuesday, it was food services turn.
"Basically, what he's done is bring in the supervisor and introduce them to the board and allow them to highlight one or two employees for a great job that they do and allow the board to have a face with the work that they see being done out in the schools," communication specialist Heather Kendrick said.
Sharon Burgess, the food service supervisor, got to brag on Cindy Clingan, the cafeteria manager at Simon Middle School.
"I believe she's worked in the district for 21 years and has been at a few schools," Kendrick said. "Just talked about what a diligent employee she is, how she trains good employees [and at one point she even] joked about how Sharon steals them and moves them to be managers or assistant managers at other cafeterias."
The director's report, she said, is just a chance for ones such as Lawrence to highlight the different employees or as they were referred to by a board member ... the "unsung heroes."
"We love to highlight the work of our teachers but it's easier for people in the community to know what a teacher does," Kendricks said. "I think with things changing you may or may not know what a tech person does in the technology department everyday or even what the food service department entails. They were just able to highlight their work ... meet those employees who are out there on the front lines so to speak."
After the meeting, Clingan's son, Caleb, posted about his mother's recognition on Facebook.
"You'll never find a harder worker in the room than my mom," he wrote. "Thank you for teaching me how to work."
In other news, during the meeting the board was also introduced to the new Conway Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Aimee Prince by president Drew Spurgers.
“The foundation's mission is helping teachers help students," Kendrick said. "They just partner with our district to empower our teachers. This was a big step for them to hire an executive director. It’s been a goal of the foundation for a long time.”
Prince most recently served as the director of the United Way of Central Arkansas. Before that, she worked in development roles at both United Way and the Bethlehem House, gaining experience with donors, foundations and churches to secure funding for varying programs and other operations.
"After completing a comprehensive search, the board of directors unanimously selected Aimee to fill this inaugural post," Spurgers said. "Her experience and passion for Conway Public Schools made her a natural fit."
Prince also serves on the Conway Regional Health Foundation Board of Directors, the Conway Regional Women's Council, City of Conway's Homeless Task force and is the president of the Conway Noon Rotary.
"She has extensive experience in the non-profit space, particularly in resource development, but even more valuable, she is closely connected to the district and the community," Spurgers said.
In her new role, Prince will work with the foundation's board of directors to focus on growing the organization's endowment, create new programs and increase awareness of the work of the foundation.
"Since it's inception, the foundation has experienced tremendous growth," Spurgers said. "It's a testament to the quality of Conway Public Schools, and of the support this community provides. The addition of an executive director will help us take the next step to advance our work of helping teachers help students."
During the meeting, the board also approved five new hires and 33 resignations, one of which was long-time employee Zinnia Clanton, the business manager at the administration building, who is retiring June 30, 2020.
It's not uncommon for one of the board members, another director or superintendent Greg Murray to call upon Clanton's expertise during any given board meeting, her knowledge and experience valuable.
Board member Trip Leach thanked her for the outstanding work that she's done.
"Yes, she will be greatly missed," Kendrick said. "She is a financial genius. That is an understatement. She leads us so well in that area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.