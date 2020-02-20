Five health care professionals from various professions throughout the local community were honored during the annual North Metro Healthcare Awards on Thursday at the University of Central Arkansas.
The yearly program honors individuals and companies that are making an impact on the overall health of the community they serve or their company employees. A panel of healthcare executives from across the country selects each year’s recipients.
Conway Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Lacy said they always try to look for voids or areas where they may not be recognizing integral parts of the economy. A few years ago, chamber professionals learned there wasn’t a health care recognition program.
“If you were to look at Faulkner County, it is the fastest-growing part of our local economy,” he said. “It was a natural for us to look at a recognition ceremony for health care professionals.
“Whether it’s through offering compassionate care to patients or creating a work atmosphere where healthy habits are encouraged and rewarded, honorees such as the ones we celebrate today are positively affecting the lives of those around them.”
UCA President Houston Davis said it was a privilege to celebrate the accomplishments and successes in healthcare but also to lift up the importance of the passion of many there for the luncheon.
“Those being honored here today are individuals in our communities that are tirelessly dedicated to improving the overall health of those they serve and to improving the quality of life in those communities,” he said.
Award categories included the community impact award, nurse of the year, physician of the year, administrator of the year and health care professional of the year.
The community impact award was given to Lisa Garner, an organ donor advocate and honor of Garner Logos. Sponsored by Sam’s Club, the award recognizes an organization or individual who has shown a “commitment to a particular cause through community outreach efforts, increasing general awareness, fundraising events or other service projects.” A two-time kidney recipient, Garner has worked to raise donor awareness by donating her time as a volunteer and ambassador for the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency and through speaking to groups across the state.
Nurse of the year award was given to Conway Regional Health System’s Suzette Marks. Sponsored by Centennial Bank, the award recognizes and honors a nurse who shows dedication and commitment to providing “exceptional patient care, pursuing excellence in nursing, and performing above expectations in the face of adversity.” Marks has worked in the health care industry for 23 years, specializing in geriatric care with a focus on behavioral health.
Physician of the year award was given to Dr. Casey Smolarz from Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway and recognizes and honors a physician who uses their talents and skills to provide “exceptional and compassionate” care to the community. During his 15-year career, Smolarz has specialized in emergency medicine and led the initiative to work with other physicians and team members to develop policies and protocols that govern patient care resulting in new, safer and more efficient standards.
Administrator of the year award was given to Conway Regional Health System’s Angie Longing. Sponsored by Edafio Technology Partners, the award recognizes and honors a member of the health care company’s leadership team, dedicated to organizational quality, empowers their staff and team and has a passion for improving the community they serve. Longing is chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services. After seeing the need to recognize outstanding care, Longing implemented the DAISY and BEE Awards to honor employees who have gone above and beyond.
Health care professional of the year award was given to Dr. Courtney Matyja, from Arkansas Hearing and Audiology, which recognizes and honors an individual whose “commitment to excellent service and professional guidance” has positively affected the overall quality of health care. Throughout the past 14 years, Matyja has helped many become better communicators, providing needed hearing aids to those in need through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.
