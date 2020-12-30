Arkansas is still experiencing a surge in cases from the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday in his weekly COVID-19 press briefing. The state has recorded a combined 2,718 probable and confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Monday, as well as 66 additional deaths, a single-day record.
Since Thanksgiving, the state has seen a 33 percent increase in daily new cases and a 10 percent increase in hospitalizations, the governor said. Additionally, he expects to see another case surge in a couple weeks due to Christmas.
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the recent case numbers are an alarming trend.
“The next two weeks are critical,” Romero said. “I am very concerned about where we might be going.”
With the additional new cases, Arkansas now has 21,181 active cases of COVID-19 and six additional hospitalizations for a total of 1,161.
Faulkner County placed fifth in most new cases with 110.
As a result of a surge in case numbers, hospital capacity across the state is stretching thin. While the state still has 60 percent of its ventilators available for use, only 5 percent of ICU beds across the state are available and 21 percent of total hospital beds are still open.
The governor and Romero both called on Arkansans to keep New Years’ celebrations small to maintain the state’s current hospital capacity. Romero suggested that residents celebrate within their nuclear households.
On the vaccine front, the state received 31,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, which will be primarily allotted to long-term care facilities. To date, the state has used just over 48 percent of its original allotment of the Pfizer vaccine which is being primarily distributed to health care workers.
The governor expressed his hope that Arkansas will have vaccinated all its health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff by the end of January. He also announced a 60-day extension of the state’s public health emergency.
