Miranda Daily has joined leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual-Garcia Wealth Management as marketing manager effective in June.
In her new role, Daily will help reach clients consistently and be able to provide educational content. She will also make sure all information about client’s needs are up to date and the team is available on different social platforms and community events.
“Miranda brings valuable experience to our firm. Her ability to promote the work we do in our community and for our clients is important,” Osmar Garcia, CEO and co-founder, said. “She will help us promote our vision of guiding clients to a position of power when making financial decisions, no matter what life may bring. We could not be more excited.”
Daily joins Northwestern Mutual part time as she serves as the full-time marketing and event coordinator at the Conductor in Conway. Throughout her career, Daily has been a member of the Arkansas Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. She is a 2021 graduate of the Conway Area Leadership Institute.
Daily is a native of the Fort Smith, Arkansas, area. She earned a degree in public relations from the University of Central Arkansas in 2020.
Daily also holds multiple marketing and social media certificates. Currently, Daily is in training to become a Court Appointed Advocate for children in foster care.
