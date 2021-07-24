Members of the Cadron Post Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR, recently marked the grave of Carolyn Sue Frazier, who died Aug. 30, 2019.
Among those attending were Carolyn’s husband, Tommy Frazier; their daughter, Angela Porter; Carol Rolf, chapter registrar; Kimberly Jones, chapter regent; Lynn Tanguay, chapter historian; Jo Kilduff, past chapter regent; Kristina Ward; Nancy Thompson; Marilyn Rishkofski, chapter chaplain; Junelle Mongno, honorary state regent; and Pat Christensen.
Carolyn joined DAR in 1984, and retired after a 38-year teaching career with the Vilonia School District. Cadron Post Chapter has created a memorial fund to honor Carolyn – Instilling a Love to Read – that is being used to purchase social studies-themed books for local school libraries.
