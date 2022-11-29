DAR Chapter observes Native American Heritage Month

Members of the Cadron Post Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), are observing November as National Native American Heritage Month.
Committee Chairman of DAR Judy McKnight said Native American Awareness Week began in 1976 and recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President George H. W. Bush in August 1990, designating the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month. Similar proclamations, under variants of the same name, including Native American Heritage Month, have been issued since 1994.
McKnight normally presents an “American Indian Minute” at the chapter’s monthly meeting, but she arranged a November program by Hendrix College Associate Professor of History Jonathan Hancock who spoke about Native American peoples in North America, especially the Quapaw and Osage that inhabited parts of what is now Arkansas.
NSDAR supports Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla., and Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore. NSDAR also offers three scholarships for college-bound Native American youth.
As part of the chapter’s recognition of the month, Cadron Post Regent Lynn Tanguay obtained proclamations observing November as National Native American Heritage Month from mayors in Conway, Greenbrier, Mayflower and Vilonia, as well as one from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
