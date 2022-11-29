DAR Chapter observes Native American Heritage Month

Judy McKnight (left), chairman of the American Indian Committee for the Cadron Post Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and Jonathan Hancock (right), associate professor of American History at Hendrix College, display proclamations designating November as National Native American Heritage Month. Hancock spoke at the Nov. 19 meeting of the local DAR chapter.

 Submitted photo

Members of the Cadron Post Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), are observing November as National Native American Heritage Month.

Committee Chairman of DAR Judy McKnight said Native American Awareness Week began in 1976 and recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President George H. W. Bush in August 1990, designating the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month. Similar proclamations, under variants of the same name, including Native American Heritage Month, have been issued since 1994.

