Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently participated in Snacking It Up, a special project presented by Arkansas State Regent Gale Markley of Jonesboro at the August ASDAR Board of Management meeting in North Little Rock.
The one-time project, sponsored by ASDAR and Arkansas Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro, involved members from the state’s 40 DAR chapters taking boxes of snacks to medical facilities operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system.
Lynn Tanguay, Cadron Post regent, presented a box of snacks to Micheal Smith, RN, manager of the Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at Conway. Other Cadron Post members attending the presentation included Kimberly Jones, past chapter regent; Carol Rolf, chapter registrar; Marilyn Rishkofski, past chapter chaplain; and Karen Holmes, chapter secretary. VA employees attending the presentation include, Carl Goodman,audiology technician; Jeffery Johnson, phlebotomist; Susan Morse, RN care manager; Rachel Standridge, LPN; and Shonda Henry, X-Ray technician.
