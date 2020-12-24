Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has recognized students from five local high schools in the 2020 DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest.
“The DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship,” said Kathey Farley of Conway, chapter vice regent and chairman of the DAR Good Citizens committee. “The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education. It is to recognize young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. They must have the following qualities – dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.”
Farley said participating schools can honor one student a year as its DAR Good Citizen. He or she can then enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest. The title of this year’s scholarship contest’s essay was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” with the students asked specifically to answer this focus question: “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?”
Each Good Citizen received a pin, certificate and wallet recognition card. Farley said due to Covid19 restrictions this year, there was no formal ceremony to recognize the group of students. Awards were hand-delivered to four of the five participating schools by Farley; Carol Rolf of Conway, chapter registrar, delivered the award to the winning student.
Three independent judges selected Juliana Ferrer, a student at St. Joseph Catholic High School, as the Cadron Post Chapter DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Essay Contest winner. Her entry is now in competition with other entries from Arkansas, with the state winner receiving at least $250 and a special state pin and certificate. Each of the 16 national division [multi-state groups] winners will receive a cash award of $500. Two national winners will be named and awarded $5,000 national scholarships.
Other students honored by their schools as 2020 DAR Good Citizens include Emma Katharine Harris of Greenbrier High School; Noah Chandler, Conway High School; Rachael Blacketer, Conway Christian High School; and Kenlie Rose Raby, Mount Vernon-Enola High School.
For more information on Cadron Post Chapter, NSDAR, and its programs, contact Regent Kimberly Jones of Vilonia, kimberly ljones12@gmail.com.
