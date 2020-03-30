The Cadron Post chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has recognized students from seven local high schools in the 2019 DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest.
“The DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship,” said Kathey Farley of Conway, chapter historian and chairman of the DAR Good Citizens committee. “The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education. It is to recognize young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. They must have the following qualities – dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.”
Farley said participating schools can honor one student a year as its DAR Good Citizen. He or she can then enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest. The title of this year’s essay was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” with the students asked specifically to answer this focus question: “You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?”
Students received a pin, certificate and wallet recognition card recently during a brief ceremony at the Faulkner County Library in Conway. Kimberly Jones of Vilonia, chapter regent, assisted Farley at the ceremony.
Three independent judges selected Marcia E. Williams of Vilonia High School as the Cadron Post Chapter DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Essay Contest winner.
Other students honored by their schools as 2019 DAR Good Citizens include William Beau Stevenson, Conway Christian High School; Olivia Louise Marotte, Conway High School; Katelynn Symans, Greenbrier High School; Olivia Passmore, Guy-Perkins High School; Alaina Miller, Mount Vernon-Enola High School; and Caitlynn Blair Simon, St. Joseph High School.
