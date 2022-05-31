Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recognized students from six local high schools in the 2021 DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest.
Marion Sibert of Greenbrier, chapter secretary and chairman of the DAR Good Citizens committee, said the DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.
“The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education,” Sibert said. “It is to recognize young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. They must have the following qualities – dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.”
Sibert said participating schools can honor one student a year as its DAR Good Citizen. He or she can then enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest. The title of this year’s scholarship contest’s essay was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” with the students asked specifically to answer this focus question – “How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism) help support our nation?”
Three independent judges selected Olivia Beene, a senior at Mount Vernon-Enola High School, as the Cadron Post Chapter DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Essay Contest winner. Beene, 18-year-old daughter of Tony and Tonya Beene of Enola, graduated from high school in May and plans to attend Ouachita Baptist University in the fall to study communication sciences and disorders in preparation of becoming a speech pathologist.
Other students honored by their schools as 2021 DAR Good Citizens include Rasa Goodnight, Greenbrier High School; Chloe Upton, Conway High School; Margaret Mooney, St. Joseph High School; Emma Elliott, Conway Christian High School; and Karley Brown, Mayflower High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.