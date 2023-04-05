The Cadron Post chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadet at Conway High School on March 30 at the Wampus Cat Battalion Awards Ceremony at the high school auditorium.
The NSDAR National Defense Committee gives the medal to a “JROTC student who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military disciplines, leadership and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of Reserve Officers Training Corps.”
