Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, honored a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet at the University of Central Arkansas on April 22 at the Bayonet Battalion Military Ball and Spring 2023 Dining-Out at Herschel Hall in Greenbrier.
The NSDAR National Defense Committee gives the medal to a “ROTC student who has demonstrated loyalty, patriotism, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, military achievement, scholastic achievement (upper 25 percent of their classes in ROTC and in academic subjects) and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.