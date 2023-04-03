Cadron Post Chapter, Nation al Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented a Community Service Award to Hughie Craig of Conway.
Craig, commander, Theodore Campbell Post #16, American Legion, has played taps for many years on Memorial Day at various cemeteries in Faulkner County as well as on other occasions.
