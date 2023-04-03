DAR news

Carol Rolf, chapter registrar and chairman of the Community Service Committee, left, and Lynn Tanguay, right, are shown with Craig after he was presented the award.

 Submitted photo

Cadron Post Chapter, Nation al Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented a Community Service Award to Hughie Craig of Conway.

Craig, commander, Theodore Campbell Post #16, American Legion, has played taps for many years on Memorial Day at various cemeteries in Faulkner County as well as on other occasions.

